"Digital Trends" 2025: Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Take Centre Stage at Technology Forum in Sofia

Bulgaria is an attractive destination for people interested in technology, and the rise of artificial intelligence is expected to generate new jobs linked to emerging professions. This became clear during the eighth edition of the country’s leading technology forum, Digital Trends, held on November 4.

This year’s forum brought together visionaries from the global technology, business and media sectors, who outlined the next era of artificial intelligence, digital innovation and human imagination. A special address was delivered by Bulgaria’s European Commissioner, Ekaterina Zaharieva, who is responsible for start-ups, research and innovation at the European Commission.