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Double Murder and Suicide in Isperih

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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гонка полицията столичния квартал борово задържан мъж когото намерени 460 000 евро

A double murder followed by suicide in Isperih, Razgrad district, Northeastern Bulgaria. According to initial information, a father killed his two daughters and then took his own life.

The three bodies were found in a home in the town. The information about the tragic incident was confirmed to BNT by Tihomir Todorov, district prosecutor of Razgrad.

According to information obtained by BNT, the man had been suffering from depression. The motives and the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still being established.

The area has been cordoned off by police.

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