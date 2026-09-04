Three-Year-Old Child Dies In Crash Ivolving Lorry

A 3-year-old child was killed in a serious accident on September 4.

Photos: Facebook "Accidents Bulgaria"

The accident occurred after a lorry with a trailer crashed into a car at excessive speed on the road between villages in Dolni Chiflik Municipality.

What is known so far is that the 47-year-old driver of a lorry with a semi-trailer was travelling at excessive speed. It was raining and the road was wet. He lost control of the lorry, causing the rear of the semi-trailer to move into the oncoming lane. At that moment, it collided head-on with a car driven by a 53-year-old man. His three-year-old grandson was travelling in the back seat. Both were taken by ambulance to hospital, but the boy died on the way.

The driver suffered a chest injury and abdominal trauma. There is no danger to his life, but he has been admitted to hospital for observation.

Both drivers tested negative for alcohol and drugs.