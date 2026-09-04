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Third Bulgarian Detained and Questioned In Connection with Suspected Arson in Munich

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Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
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трети българин задържан разпитан германия

A third Bulgarian has been detained and questioned in connection with the suspected arson attack on a construction site near a defence technology company in Munich. The 55-year-old Bulgarian national barricaded himself inside his home and had to be removed by special forces.

The two Bulgarians who were detained yesterday on suspicion of carrying out the arson attack are due to appear before an investigating judge today, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office said. The judge will decide whether to extend the detention of the 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man, who are suspected of throwing several incendiary devices from a car.

German police have responded to two new incidents in which sabotage of the country's electricity transmission network is suspected. An object resembling a launching device was found last night by a passer-by at an electrical substation in the western German city of Dormagen. Police also cordoned off a transformer station in the northern city of Ganderkesee because of suspicious circumstances.

In recent days, devices apparently intended to cause short circuits on high-voltage power lines have also been found at other substations in North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg. There have been no power cuts.

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