Fire Near Burgas Threatens Businesses and Nature Reserve

A large fire broke out near the Burgas districts of Rudnik and Cherno More shortly after 13:00 on September 4. The fire started in dry grass and shrubs, quickly grew in scale and spread to reeds around two bodies of water in the nature reserve near Lake Atanasovsko and the Burgas salt works.

The flames threatened nearby businesses, but the fire was stopped before it could reach the sites.

Beehives and a caravan were destroyed. The fire burned on several fronts and reached the nature reserve. Once it has been fully extinguished, the Burgas Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water will inspect the area to determine whether any protected species have been affected.