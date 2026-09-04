Bomb Threats Across the Country: Over 300 Reports, Inspections Conducted with No Explosive Devices Found

More than 300 reports of bomb threats have been received across the country, the Ministry of Interior told BNT on Septmber 4. No explosives have been found at locations where checks have been carried out.

In Sofia, a private school where such a report was received was inspected. Nothing was found, Sofia Municipality told BNT. A report was also received concerning a kindergarten in the city's Strelbishte district.

Police in the coastal city of Varna said that malicious reports had also been received by email concerning numerous kindergartens and schools within the directorate's jurisdiction. Normal work and classes continued. No genuine threat was identified.

Six reports of explosive devices being planted were received today at schools and kindergartens in Kyustendil district. Five of the reports were made via the 112 emergency number and one was made to a school's official telephone line, the Kyustendil police press office told BNT.

The threats were directed at one school in Kyustendil, as well as four kindergartens and a school in Dupnitsa.

Checks were carried out at all the educational institutions. As no explosives were found, they continued operating as normal.