Heavy Traffic and Tailbacks on the Road to Greece Ahead of Holiday Weekend

A kilometres-long traffic jam has formed near Kresna, hours before the start of the holiday weekend.

The heaviest congestion was on the stretch from the Simitli road junction to the traffic lights in Kresna. The 18km Kresna Gorge, which normally takes around 30 minutes to drive through, is taking motorists more than an hour today, September 4.

The cause is increased traffic heading towards Greece. Despite restrictions on heavy goods vehicles, the flow of cars remains extremely heavy.

Restrictions on lorries travelling towards the Kulata border crossing will remain in place tomorrow – they will not be allowed to travel between 09:00 and 14:00. On Monday, when heavier traffic is expected in the opposite direction towards Sofia, restrictions on heavy goods vehicles will again be introduced.

Drivers say their journeys have been delayed by at least an hour.

Meanwhile, an unusual situation also disrupted traffic on the Struma motorway. A horse wandered onto the roadway in the section between the villages of Zelen Dol and Byalo Pole.

Fortunately, no accident occurred. The animal was taken away and traffic returned to normal.

Traffic on the main routes to Greece is expected to remain heavy over the coming hours. Traffic Police are urging motorists to exercise greater caution, patience and tolerance on the road.