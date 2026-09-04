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More Than 100kg of Cocaine and 200kg of Cannabis Found in Lorry Near Burgas

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Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
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The drugs are valued at €12 million at court proceedings prices.

откриха 100 кокаин 200 марихуана камион входа бургас

A major blow to drug trafficking near Burgas. Border police have detained a lorry in which more than 100kg of cocaine and at least 200kg of cannabis were found.

The lorry was stopped for inspection at the entrance to Burgas, coming from the Trakia motorway. Hundreds of packages containing drugs were found during a search of the vehicle.

Initial information indicates that 238 packages of cannabis and more than 110 packages containing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine in a field test were found. The total quantity of drugs seized is more than 100kg of cocaine and around 200kg of cannabis.

At court proceedings prices, the drugs are valued at €12 million.

So far, one person has been detained – a Bulgarian national who was driving the lorry. It is not yet clear where the shipment was destined.

According to Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, the operation is a major blow to drug trafficking.

He described the result achieved by the General Directorate of Border Police as a record.

So far, 238 packages of cannabis and more than 110 packages of white powder testing positive for cocaine have been counted, Demerdzhiev also wrote on Facebook.

“Hundreds of kilograms will not reach the streets and will not poison our children. This is what I expect from Ministry of Interior officers – disrupted trafficking channels, not individual doses!” the minister added.

Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev said that more information about the case would be provided at a special briefing in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing, and the prosecutor’s office and the Border Police are working to establish the origin and intended use of the shipment.

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