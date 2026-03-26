Dozens Arrested in Police Crackdown on Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections

Dozens of people have been arrested in a police operations targeting vote-buying across the country. Between 500% and 600% more reports from citizens concerning electoral violations have been received ahead of this vote compared with the same period before the 2024 elections, said caretaker Minister of the Interior, Emil Dechev, at a briefing in Vratsa (Northwestern Bulgaria) on March 26.

“There are numerous reports coming in, and many specialised operations are ongoing. Across all 28 directorates, activity is very high. Every day, we compile statistics to compare with the previous elections in October 2024. Back then, the statistics show far fewer citizen reports – 500–600% fewer – and far fewer pre-trial proceedings related to electoral offences than now. In Vratsa Regional Directorate, 42 reports of electoral violations have been received 24 days before the vote, compared with only one report in the same period ahead of the 2024 elections,” the caretaker Minister of the Interior said.

According to Dechev, the explanation for the increased activity of the Ministry of the Interior is “simple”.