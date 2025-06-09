Drop in Food Prices – Which Products Are Becoming Cheaper?

Expected spring decline in food prices in the country.
This was announced by the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets on June 9.
It has been observed that this year's decline is slower compared to last year and has been delayed by about 20 days.
"Overall, the market is calm, resilient, and well-balanced. As citizens, we have the power and the responsiveness not to participate in unfair commercial practices. I didn’t want to make a direct comparison, but there was a major supermarket chain selling cherries at 12 BGN per kg, and the price had remained the same the day before. People had a choice. Meanwhile, cherries that were 14 BGN per kg increased to 20 BGN at a small marketplace. This is not acceptable, it doesn’t reflect sound commercial practice. In the end, we should adhere to fair trade practices," said Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.