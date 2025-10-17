БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Each Person in Bulgaria Throws Away 93 kg of Food Per Year

“Not for Throwing Away” campaign calls for responsible shopping

храна

Each person in Bulgaria wastes 93 kilogrammes of food per year, which equals roughly 600 BGN, while the total amount of food waste in Bulgaria reaches nearly 615,000 tonnes, according to alarming data from Eurostat.

The figures were presented at the launch of the second edition of the information campaign “Not for Throwing Away”, aimed at spreading the message of saving food to a wider audience.

The food that Bulgarians throw away annually could feed everyone living below the poverty line in the country.

“It’s simply a sin to see so many people on the streets without food while we throw ours away. I try to plan meals carefully and not waste food — it really feels wrong,” said Aneliya.

“We do throw some away, I won’t lie, but we also have dogs we can rely on for that. We have a house outside Sofia where we compost as well,” added Elena.

“I try to cook only as much as we’ll eat so nothing goes to waste,” said Darina.
To keep food fresh for longer, experts advise not to overfill the fridge, maintain a temperature between 1°C and 5°C, and organise items properly inside.

“At the bottom, we place items requiring colder temperatures, like meat, which should always be wrapped to avoid leaks. Above that come dairy products, and at the top — leftovers. In drawers with higher humidity, we store fruits and vegetables, while the fridge doors should hold only items less sensitive to temperature,” explained Tsanka Milanova, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Bank.

She also advises arranging older products in front and newer ones at the back, and ensuring there’s space between food and the fridge walls for proper air circulation.

The “Not for Throwing Away” campaign calls for responsible shopping and reducing food waste.

“We want this campaign to reach everyone — to make people think about their own responsibility when shopping and show that small actions by many can have a huge impact,” said Svetoslav Gavrilov, Executive Director of a major food retail chain.

Experts further remind consumers to read labels carefully, and to distinguish between “best before” and “use by” dates.


