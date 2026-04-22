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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка. Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен прокурор.

EBU Media Summit Will Take Place in Sofia, Hosted by the Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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медийна среща европейския съюз бнт бнр домакини форума радио телевизия

The Media Summit of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is being held in Bulgaria for the first time. The event will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria on 22-23 April 2026 and is hosted by Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio.

The Media Summit brings together senior public service media executives and professionals from radio, television and digital media across Europe. Its focus is on the future of public service media—its sustainability, public role, digital transformation, and a shared stance towards global technology platforms.

The Media Summit brings together senior public service media executives and professionals from radio, television and digital media across Europe.

The media meeting will be opened by President Iliana Iotova and the Directors General of BNT and BNR - Milena Milotinova and Milen Mitev. A total of 150 delegates from 47 media organisations are expected to take part in the forum.

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