Electricity and Water Supplies to 'Baba Alino' Will Not Be Restored

Power and water supplies to 'Baba Alino' will not be restored.

The Administrative Court in Varna rejected the request by 'Forest Club Varna' to suspend the order providing for electricity and water supplies to be cut off at part of the complex.

The court found the request to be unfounded, as the company had failed to prove that significant harm had occurred within its own legal sphere.

It was also clarified that the court-ordered suspension takes effect upon approval of the request and cannot be used to restore electricity and water supplies that have already been cut off.

The ruling may be appealed by filing a private appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court within seven days.

Varna Utility Cuts Water to Five Illegally Connected Houses in 'Baba Alino' Area