Emergency Number 112 Receives 715 Reports of Damage Caused by Strong Winds Across the Country

Between 07:00 and 12:00 today, the emergency number 112 received 715 reports of damage in various parts of Bulgaria. Members of the public reported trees and branches falling onto roads and vehicles, sections of roof structures being torn off, sheets of metal coming loose and power cuts.

State of emergency was declared in Vratsa as hurricane-force winds reached gusts of more than 110 km/h.

Sofia recorded the highest number of reports, with 496. Reports of damage have also been received from other parts of the country.

The number of 112 calls dealt with included 64 in Montana, 55 in Varna, 47 in Kardzhali, 30 in Burgas and 23 in Ruse.

All reports have been forwarded to the relevant authorities for action, including the Road Infrastructure Agency, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, regional directorates of the Ministry of the Interior, local authorities and the Sofia Municipality's Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate.

No injuries have been reported.

Between 18:00 on 12 November and 12:00 today, a total of 873 reports were received by the 112 emergency number.