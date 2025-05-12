БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Employees of Bulgaria's Three Public Broadcasters to Protest on Thursday Demanding Decent Wages

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
заплати

The major Bulgarian trade union organisations, CITUB (KNSB) and Podkrepa, are calling for a minimum 15% salary increase for staff at the three public media institutions: Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), and the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

A protest has been scheduled for Thursday, May 15, under the slogan “Media Work Has Value”, with workers from all three public broadcasters expected to gather and block the intersection near Sofia University at 12:00 PM, demanding dignified pay.

The unions are requesting a total of BGN 14 million in additional funding from the state budget: BGN 6 million for BNT; BGN 5 million for BNR; BGN 3 million for BTA.

A letter requesting an urgent meeting has been sent to the Minister of Finance to discuss potential solutions.

    Lyuboslav Kostov, economist at CITUB, emphasised the proportional scale of the demand:

    “Out of BGN 96 billion in total budget expenditures, we’re asking for just 0.1%. For comparison, the average gross salary in Spain’s national TV, converted to BGN, is 5,658 BGN, and in Sweden’s public service broadcaster it’s 8,048 BGN. The same applies to public radio and news agencies.”

    Mario Ninov from Podkrepa trade union added:

    “This is a pay slip from a musician in BNR’s orchestra – gross salary for March: 1,613 BGN. Some employees at BNT and BTA earn even less. Now imagine trying to produce quality journalism under these conditions.”

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от ''Войната на таралежите''
    1
    Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от...
    Президентът Румен Радев внесе в НС предложението за референдум
    2
    Президентът Румен Радев внесе в НС предложението за референдум
    ГДБОП, прокуратурата и ДАНС със спецакция във Врачанско
    3
    ГДБОП, прокуратурата и ДАНС със спецакция във Врачанско
    Емил Радев за референдума за еврото: Решението е закъсняло
    4
    Емил Радев за референдума за еврото: Решението е закъсняло
    Изграждат подводен парк край остров Света Анастасия, потопиха автомобил “Чайка” и ЗИЛ 157
    5
    Изграждат подводен парк край остров Света Анастасия, потопиха...
    Ще има ли среща Зеленски - Путин в Истанбул?
    6
    Ще има ли среща Зеленски - Путин в Истанбул?

    Най-четени

    Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за пристигащите гости
    1
    Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за...
    В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000 души, в област Видин населението е 70 542 души
    2
    В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000...
    Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
    3
    Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
    Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
    4
    Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
    Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на президента
    5
    Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на...
    На фокус: Ученически конкурси с руска връзка в календара на МОН
    6
    На фокус: Ученически конкурси с руска връзка в календара на МОН

    More from: Bulgaria

    WCC-DB Submit Draft Declaration to Parliament Supporting Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone on January 1, 2026
    WCC-DB Submit Draft Declaration to Parliament Supporting Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone on January 1, 2026
    Six Bulgarians in the UK Sentenced to Between 5 and 10 Years in Prison over Spying for Russia Six Bulgarians in the UK Sentenced to Between 5 and 10 Years in Prison over Spying for Russia
    Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
    New Border Police Drones to Enter into Operation from Tomorrow New Border Police Drones to Enter into Operation from Tomorrow
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    Protest Against Construction of Wind Farm in Valchi Dol Municipality Protest Against Construction of Wind Farm in Valchi Dol Municipality
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
    LUNAR Festival of Lights Was Held in Sofia LUNAR Festival of Lights Was Held in Sofia
    Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
    Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, met with President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, met with President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Евро и референдум: Ябълката на раздора
    Евро и референдум: Ябълката на раздора
    Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
    У нас
    Между 5 и 10 години затвор получиха шестимата българи във Великобритания, осъдени за шпионаж в полза на Русия Между 5 и 10 години затвор получиха шестимата българи във Великобритания, осъдени за шпионаж в полза на Русия
    Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
    По света
    Украйна и Русия са готови да преговарят безусловно за мир Украйна и Русия са готови да преговарят безусловно за мир
    Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
    По света
    Медицинските сестри излязоха на протест в деня на професионалния си празник Медицинските сестри излязоха на протест в деня на професионалния си празник
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
    Здраве
    Служителите на БНТ, БНР и БТА излизат на протест в четвъртък с...
    Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
    У нас
    Абитуриенти от уязвими групи с рокли на известни български...
    Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
    У нас
    Почина известният хирург д-р Борил Петров - Пантата от...
    Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
    У нас
    Къде са умиращите села на България?
    Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ