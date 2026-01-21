Energy Regulator Launches Extraordinary Inspection at Sofia District Heating Due To Frequent Breakdowns

By order of the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) Plamen Mladenovski, the regulator launched an extraordinary inspection of Sofia District Heating - Toplofikatsiya Sofia EAD.

The inspection follows a complaint from the Ombudsman regarding emergency shutdowns of heating and hot water supply in the capital. It is being conducted under EWRC’s regulatory powers pursuant to the Energy Act and Ordinance No. 3 of 21 March 2013 on licensing energy activities.

The inspection, carried out both on-site and through document review, will determine whether the company has violated its licenses for the production of thermal energy, combined heat and electricity generation, and the transmission of thermal energy. Compliance with the Energy Act and related regulations will also be assessed.

Upon completion, the regulator will produce a report and findings protocol, to be reviewed at a regulatory session. If violations are confirmed, the Commission will apply administrative penalties provided by law to ensure the quality of services for the company’s customers.

EWRC emphasises that it will continue active monitoring in response to complaints about service quality. The Commission carries out both planned and extraordinary inspections, applying applicable laws and imposing sanctions where obligations are not met.

Yesterday, parts of Sofia were left without heating and hot water due to service failures.