БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕП реши да поиска становище от Съда на ЕС за търговското...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
КС ще гледа делото за оставката на президента Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
На първо четене: Парламентът прие КПК да бъде закрита
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Energy Regulator Launches Extraordinary Inspection at Sofia District Heating Due To Frequent Breakdowns

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Запази
топлофикация софия представи график погасяване задълженията булгаргаз поиска кевр
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив

By order of the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) Plamen Mladenovski, the regulator launched an extraordinary inspection of Sofia District Heating - Toplofikatsiya Sofia EAD.

The inspection follows a complaint from the Ombudsman regarding emergency shutdowns of heating and hot water supply in the capital. It is being conducted under EWRC’s regulatory powers pursuant to the Energy Act and Ordinance No. 3 of 21 March 2013 on licensing energy activities.

The inspection, carried out both on-site and through document review, will determine whether the company has violated its licenses for the production of thermal energy, combined heat and electricity generation, and the transmission of thermal energy. Compliance with the Energy Act and related regulations will also be assessed.

Upon completion, the regulator will produce a report and findings protocol, to be reviewed at a regulatory session. If violations are confirmed, the Commission will apply administrative penalties provided by law to ensure the quality of services for the company’s customers.

EWRC emphasises that it will continue active monitoring in response to complaints about service quality. The Commission carries out both planned and extraordinary inspections, applying applicable laws and imposing sanctions where obligations are not met.

Yesterday, parts of Sofia were left without heating and hot water due to service failures.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Кога ще бъде пуснато движението по столичния булевард "Стамболийски"?
2
Кога ще бъде пуснато движението по столичния булевард...
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в първото шоу от националната селекция на БНТ за "Евровизия 2026"
3
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в...
След оттеглянето на президента – как социолозите тълкуват посланията на Румен Радев
4
След оттеглянето на президента – как социолозите тълкуват...
Първите стъпки в еврозоната: Приликите и разликите между България и Хърватия
5
Първите стъпки в еврозоната: Приликите и разликите между България и...
След 30 години: Граничният преход "Рудозем - Ксанти" е отворен за движение
6
След 30 години: Граничният преход "Рудозем - Ксанти" е...

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
3
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
4
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
5
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
6
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София

More from: Economy

Agreement Signed for BEH to Join Oil and Gas Exploration in the Black Sea
Agreement Signed for BEH to Join Oil and Gas Exploration in the Black Sea
Outgoing Cabinet Approves 5% Pay Rise for Public Sector Workers Outgoing Cabinet Approves 5% Pay Rise for Public Sector Workers
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
European Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal in Strasbourg European Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal in Strasbourg
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
First Steps in the Eurozone: Similarities and Differences between Bulgaria and Croatia First Steps in the Eurozone: Similarities and Differences between Bulgaria and Croatia
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
Euro Conversion Has No Impact on Prices, Says Coordination Centre Euro Conversion Has No Impact on Prices, Says Coordination Centre
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Over 58% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation, Says Euro Coordination Centre Over 58% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation, Says Euro Coordination Centre
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Премиерът в оставка Росен Желязков ръководи българската делегация на Световния икономически форум в Давос Премиерът в оставка Росен Желязков ръководи българската делегация на Световния икономически форум в Давос
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Тръмп в Давос: Искаме незабавни преговори за Гренландия, няма да използваме сила Тръмп в Давос: Искаме незабавни преговори за Гренландия, няма да използваме сила
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
КС ще гледа делото за оставката на президента Румен Радев в петък КС ще гледа делото за оставката на президента Румен Радев в петък
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Държавата влиза като инвеститор в търсенето и проучването на...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Правителството одобри 5% индексация на възнагражденията в бюджетния...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
ЕП реши да поиска становище от Съда на ЕС за търговското...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
По света
Европол разби най-голямата мрежа за синтетични наркотици в Европа
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ