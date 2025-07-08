Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe Welcomes Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe on July 8 welcomed Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone:

"I remember very clearly the moment when Ireland became a member of the Eurozone. I remember seeing my first euro banknotes and the benefits the euro brought to Ireland’s economy and its people. My heartfelt wish is that Bulgaria’s economy and citizens will enjoy the same advantages.

I want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts made to reach this point, and I wish the Bulgarian authorities every success in the final stage of adopting the euro.

This is a symbol of the bond between us. It is a convenient and safe currency. Most importantly, it is a currency that reflects our shared values.

We look forward to welcoming you, Minister Petkova, to Eurogroup meetings starting in October and to Bulgaria becoming a full member on January 1, 2026."