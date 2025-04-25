БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
European Council President António Costa to Visit Bulgaria from April 27 to 29

European Council President, Antonio Costa, will pay a three-day visit to Bulgaria from 27 to 29 April, the institution said. Costa will have meetings with President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and will visit enterprises in the field of manufacturing and technology, the statement said.

Costa and Prime Minister Zhelyazkov are expected to discuss key EU priorities, regional stability, and the importance of coordinated actions in addressing shared challenges, including support for Ukraine, migration, and the EU enlargement process. They will also tour industrial facilities, highlighting EU efforts to enhance defence capabilities, promote innovation, and advance the transition toward a green economy and digitisation.

“I look forward to the visit to learn more about Bulgaria’s contribution to our collective efforts to support innovation and to build a greener and more technologically advanced continent,” Costa said ahead of his trip.
“I expect to see first-hand how our policies are being implemented through innovative projects that benefit citizens,” he added.

According to Costa, promoting the European economy, improving security, and strengthening cohesion between regions, along with defence and competitiveness, go hand in hand.

“The strength of the EU lies in its unity, and only through joint efforts can we face today’s challenges and make Europe more resilient and secure for all Europeans,” he stated.

The announcement specifies that visits are planned to the Arsenal company in Kazanlak, which has a role in providing support to Ukraine, and to the Thracian University in Stara Zagora. Costa will also visit Plovdiv, and in Sofia he will be a guest of the Institute of Computer Science (INSAIT), where work is underway on artificial intelligence projects.

The visit reflects Bulgaria’s multifaceted contribution to the EU’s strategic objectives and highlights the importance of transforming local expertise into European strength, the statement concludes.

Source: BTA

