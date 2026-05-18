Eurovision Director on Bulgaria Hosting 2027: “I’m Confident Bulgaria Will Rise to the Challenge”

An event from the music industry has, without question, reshaped perceptions and lifted public sentiment in Bulgaria, bringing a wave of euphoria across the country. It also placed Bulgaria in leading international headlines. The reference is, of course, to DARA’s victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

Behind the glamour of the stage, however, there are many figures, extensive preparation and a major organisational effort that now awaits Bulgaria as a future host of the song contest.

Evgenia Atanasova, presenter of BNT's Programme "The World and Us" talks to Martin Green, Eurovision Director for the European Broadcasting Union:

BNT: “Hello from Sofia. Mr Green, have you already received the television and online viewing figures for the contest?”

Martin Green: “I’m afraid not yet, but before that let me congratulate DARA, BNT and Bulgaria on this historic victory. We expect to receive the data within the next few days.”

BNT: What are your expectations?

Martin Green: “I expect the figures to be significant, as they always are, because this is the world’s biggest music television event. We also have a major presence across social media platforms, and DARA’s remarkable impact — together with this historic victory — has excited all of us. So I expect the world to respond with tremendous enthusiasm to what is truly an extraordinary moment.”

BNT: The performance in Vienna was truly remarkable. Tell us more about the effort behind it — the ideas, teams and technical details.

Martin Green: “It is a huge operation. If I told you that around 14,000 people work on this event in one way or another… there are three live shows, alongside the rehearsals, and around 100,000 people watched the performances. There was also live broadcasting in the city centre, while hundreds of millions followed the event on television. It is an enormous undertaking that relies on a combination of people working on the ground — people like me — and, in your case, when we visit Bulgaria next year, we expect the country’s outstanding television talent to become part of these live productions as well.”

BNT: Before the show, you said that some members of our Eurovision family were missing. How can politics be overcome to bring them back?

Martin Green: “We live in a complicated world. Unfortunately, there is no simple answer. Five members of our Eurovision family were absent this year. We felt their absence and we will do everything we can to bring them back. But we have also seen three members of our family return. Bulgaria — you — and Romania are part of that group. Perhaps other countries will return next year as well. We have a year ahead of us to speak with everyone and see what can be done so that as many countries and participants as possible can be present in Bulgaria.”

BNT: Let us look ahead. Bulgaria is celebrating at the moment and several cities have already expressed interest in hosting Eurovision 2027. Tell us — what is required? Are there specific criteria?

Martin Green: “The process largely moves forward together with BNT, so over the next few days we will begin discussing the details. But the most important thing is to have a venue for the show itself — usually an arena with enough capacity for large audiences and for the scale of the production. Above all, however, what matters is the desire to host the event and embrace the entire festival around it. If a city truly wants to host Eurovision and approaches it with passion, we can build everything else around that. But it is still very early days — we are only just beginning discussions with BNT in the coming weeks. I am sure we will have much more information a little later on.”

BNT: You have vast experience in television and the entertainment industry. What do you think was the key to DARA’s success? How did she do it?

Martin Green: “Where do I even begin? She was incredible. She is an outstanding dancer and singer. The entire way the song was developed felt very contemporary, while still carrying a strong sense of Bulgarian culture. The audience, viewers and juries simply fell in love with both her and the song. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet her several times, and she is one of the most delightful people I have ever met.”

BNT: We are looking forward to welcoming you to Bulgaria. What are your expectations for next year?

Martin Green: “Personally, I’m incredibly excited. I’ve never had the opportunity to visit Bulgaria before. One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is that it takes me to places I’ve never experienced. I’m certain many people will come. I’ve already met some of your fellow countrymen — they are warm and welcoming people, and I’m sure we will receive a wonderful reception. I have every confidence that everyone in Bulgaria — its people, institutions, broadcasters and creative community — will rise to this challenge. Bulgaria will be at the centre of the world at this time next year and will have the opportunity to showcase everything it has to offer — and to celebrate all that makes Bulgaria such a remarkable country.”

BNT: Bulgaria has long been a partner of the European Broadcasting Union, so we will be working together and look forward to what lies ahead.

Martin Green: “Yes, absolutely. There is no doubt about that. We have a long year of planning ahead of us. Bulgaria has never hosted Eurovision before. After a three-year absence, the country returned to the competition and won by the widest possible margin. The figures are still coming in, even now. It will be a great pleasure to work with you and with our colleagues at BNT over the coming year.”

BNT: Thank you very much, Mr Green, for joining us — and we look forward to seeing you in Bulgaria very soon.









