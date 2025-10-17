A gas leak from a cylinder caused an explosion in a flat in central Plovdiv on October 17.

A 73-year-old woman was injured in the accident, suffering burns to her hands. She was treated on site by an emergency medical team that arrived shortly after the incident.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 a.m.

The gas cylinder had been placed on the apartment’s balcony, and the blast caused material damage. The shock wave shattered windows and parts of the window frames, which fell onto the pavement below.

A team from the Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service responded to the alert and inspected the site, confirming that there was no secondary fire or further risk to neighbouring buildings.

Fire fighters warned that gas cylinders, which are still commonly used by elderly residents, pose serious hazards when improperly handled or stored.