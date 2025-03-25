БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Export ban on insulin and antibiotics extended

БНТ
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Export ban on insulin and antibiotics extended
Снимка: archive/BGNES

The ban on the export of insulin and antibiotics continues. This is stated in an order issued by the Minister of Health, published on the website of the Ministry of Health. The order is in effect from today, March 25 and will remain in force until April 24 of this year.

The export of certain insulins and analogues is banned as there is a supply bottleneck for both pharmacies and patients, the order states. Exports of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors, antibacterial drugs for systemic use, blood sugar lowering drugs etc are also banned.

The purpose of the export ban is to provide the Bulgarian pharmaceutical market with sufficient medicinal products to meet the needs of the population.

The ban on the export of insulin started in November 2023, when the Ministry of Health received numerous reports about its shortage.

