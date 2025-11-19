Fire Burned Buses, Cars and Vans in Kostinbrod

A big fire broke out during the night at the depot of the municipal transport company “Municipal Transport – Kostinbrod”.

Two minibuses, two cars and five buses — including a school bus — were completely destroyed. The fire spread towards the depot’s main hall, but firefighters from Kostinbrod managed to contain the flames before more serious damage occurred.

Investigators are currently examining the scene to establish the cause of the incident.

Mihail Geoshev, Director of Municipal Transport – Kostinbrod, told the programme 'The Day Begins' on November 19 that arson cannot be ruled out. He said the company will have to hire buses to ensure all passengers can still be transported.

“The cause of the fire is still being determined; I cannot say what it is. The competent authorities — police and fire services — are here,” Geoshev said.

Asked directly whether investigators are considering arson, he responded:

“We cannot rule anything out.”

Geoshev stressed that the company had never received threats.

“We’ve never had threats or caused anyone problems that would lead to something like this. At this stage, only the authorities can determine the cause.”

He added that all vehicles were insured, including full comprehensive cover.

“A crisis management team has been set up to ensure the quickest possible response so all passengers are provided for and transported, preventing any disruption to the transport system,” Geoshev noted.

Kostinbrod mayor Trayko Mladenov said:

“We avoided the worst — only four large buses, two small ones and one additional bus were burned; the others were saved.”

Geoshev added that the company currently has no spare vehicles: “We have no reserve buses at the moment. The five we have are all in service. More than 2,000 people rely on us daily — workers and students.”

