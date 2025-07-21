Fire Disrupts Traffic on Trakia Motorway, Flames Near Petrol Station (VIDEO)

A fire is hindering traffic on the Trakia Motorway near the 73rd kilometre mark in the Pazardzhik region, in the direction of Burgas on July 21. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Pazardzhik, dry grass and shrubs are burning, and due to the fire's proximity to a petrol station, three fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.







All vehicles were held on site, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) reported.

Traffic was temporarily halted due to heavy smoke, but no detour route was planned as the extinguishing efforts were expected to be completed quickly, said Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Pazardzhik police.

Traffic was released at about 3 p.m., but the traffic jam lasted 3 km.