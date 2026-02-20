First Resignation in the Caretaker Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Steps Down After One Day

First resignation in the caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov.

Just one day after taking the oath as Deputy Prime Minister for elections, Stoil Tsitselkov stepped down from the post.

His departure follows a controversy that erupted yesterday over his biography. The party There Is Such a People released allegations including drink-driving, possession of marijuana and a claim that the European Commission had barred him from serving as an EU election observer.

Speaking at the Council of Ministers on February 20, Tsitselkov said he was the target of a coordinated campaign.

“For two days there has been a massive attack against me. It is not personal — I am simply a convenient target. This is an attack on the cabinet and its core mission: fair elections. It comes from circles that know they cannot win if the vote is conducted by the rules.

Administrative matters from more than a decade ago are being revived and checks launched with an obvious political aim. I have no charges, no convictions and no restrictions in place at this time. I will defend my rights in court against the unlawful dissemination of personal data and abuse of power. Politics should be a field of ideas and action, not manhunting, illegal use of records.

My criminal record is clean, as is my conscience. Fair elections are more important than any individual. This is a cause I have defended for more than 20 years.”

“I have never been accused of lacking professionalism, transparency or competence — quite the opposite. I am the only Bulgarian to have taken part in international conferences and in the work of the Venice Commission. I have academic publications on elections, I advise various governments, and I have worked in this field for 20 years. In fact, the only place where I do this pro bono, for the benefit of society so that we can have good elections, is Bulgaria. My aim is that those who govern us should be the ones we have voted for. Fair elections are a central priority of this government, and safeguarding the vote is my number one cause,” said Stoil Tsitselkov.

Tsitselkov acknowledged that he had held a difficult conversation with caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Gyurov — it was not an easy conversation. In such a situation there are no easy decisions. I received strong support from the team. We are looking for the right way to defend this cause and the principle of fair elections, and it appears that at this moment my personal situation brings negative media attention to it. I will therefore submit my resignation to the caretaker Prime Minister and to President Iliana Iotova, so that the focus — particularly for you in the media — can remain on political programmes, platforms and what those seeking your vote are offering, rather than on my private person in a non-expert context.” “I will meet in court all those who have tarnished my name,” Tsitselkov added.

The resignation was accepted by caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov.

He said the caretaker government’s main objective remained the organisation of fair elections. He confirmed he would accept Tsitselkov’s resignation but did not comment on whether the post would be retained or filled by a new appointment.

Andrey Gyurov, Caretaker Prime Minister: “This was my decision and my responsibility. I held discussions with all the ministers in the cabinet, based on their expertise and their readiness to work towards the goals we have set. Mr Tsitselkov was indeed the right person for this task. I do not have access to judicial registers and cannot verify matters that the interior minister is able to check, but I trusted that everyone entering this cabinet does so with a clear conscience. Today I take responsibility for that choice,” said Andrey Gyurov.

The caretaker Prime Minister also met at the Council of Ministers with students who had taken part in protests last December.