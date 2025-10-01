First Working Day of MPs in Parliament for This Week

October 1 is the first working day of the week for Members of Parliament. A hearing of four cabinet ministers before the committees on social policy, energy, regional policy and education is scheduled for today, October 1.

Ministers Borislav Gutsanov, Zhecho Stankov, Ivan Ivanov and Krasimir Valchev will respond to questions on current issues.

This week, Parliament is expected to vote at first reading on amendments to the Competition Protection Act and the Waste Management Act.

MPs will also decide whether to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate all facts and circumstances surrounding the construction and financing of the so-called “waterfall hotel", linked to the wife of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

A first reading of the Gambling Bill is also on the agenda.

In addition, MPs are expected to vote on the first reading of amendments to the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the State Agency for National Security Act, the Special Intelligence Means Act, as well as the State Intelligence Agency Act.