БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Девет души са пострадали при катастрофа между бус и спрял...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: И втората проба на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Обилни валежи в област Ямбол се очакват в следващите два...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Тестват Националната система за ранно предупреждение и...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First Working Day of MPs in Parliament for This Week

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази

A hearing of four cabinet ministers is scheduled for today

реакцията държавата пожарите скара депутатите

October 1 is the first working day of the week for Members of Parliament. A hearing of four cabinet ministers before the committees on social policy, energy, regional policy and education is scheduled for today, October 1.

Ministers Borislav Gutsanov, Zhecho Stankov, Ivan Ivanov and Krasimir Valchev will respond to questions on current issues.

This week, Parliament is expected to vote at first reading on amendments to the Competition Protection Act and the Waste Management Act.

MPs will also decide whether to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate all facts and circumstances surrounding the construction and financing of the so-called “waterfall hotel", linked to the wife of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

A first reading of the Gambling Bill is also on the agenda.

In addition, MPs are expected to vote on the first reading of amendments to the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the State Agency for National Security Act, the Special Intelligence Means Act, as well as the State Intelligence Agency Act.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти (СТУДИО)
1
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски"...
69 са вече жертвите на земетресението във Филипините
2
69 са вече жертвите на земетресението във Филипините
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
3
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Бойко Борисов предлага незабавно да се закрие ИА "Автомобилна администрация"
4
Бойко Борисов предлага незабавно да се закрие ИА "Автомобилна...
Президентът Румен Радев връчи почетни плакети на националите по волейбол
5
Президентът Румен Радев връчи почетни плакети на националите по...
Изписаха от болницата 4-годишния Мартин, прегазен от АТВ в "Слънчев бряг"
6
Изписаха от болницата 4-годишния Мартин, прегазен от АТВ в...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
5
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
6
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...

More from: Politics

GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Immediate Closure of the 'Road Transport Administration' Agency Amid Corruption Scandal
GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Immediate Closure of the 'Road Transport Administration' Agency Amid Corruption Scandal
Deputy PM Atanas Zafirov: Work Underway in Two Directions to Address Water Shortage Issues Deputy PM Atanas Zafirov: Work Underway in Two Directions to Address Water Shortage Issues
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Kiselova: Euro, Recovery and Resilience Plan, and 2026 Budget Are Parliament’s Main Priorities This Autumn Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Kiselova: Euro, Recovery and Resilience Plan, and 2026 Budget Are Parliament’s Main Priorities This Autumn
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: The Contract with 'Botas' Has Obligated 'Bulgargaz' with Over 600 Million BGN PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: The Contract with 'Botas' Has Obligated 'Bulgargaz' with Over 600 Million BGN
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Delyan Peevski, MRF Leader, Calls for a “Decisive Battle for the State” Against “Sorosoids” Delyan Peevski, MRF Leader, Calls for a “Decisive Battle for the State” Against “Sorosoids”
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
Assen Vassilev Elected as Chairman of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev Elected as Chairman of "We Continue the Change"
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Девет души са пострадали при катастрофа между бус и спрял тир в София (СНИМКИ)
Девет души са пострадали при катастрофа между бус и спрял тир в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: И втората проба на Никола Бургазлиев е положителна за наркотици Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: И втората проба на Никола Бургазлиев е положителна за наркотици
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Обилни валежи в област Ямбол се очакват в следващите два дни (КАРТИ) Обилни валежи в област Ямбол се очакват в следващите два дни (КАРТИ)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
И депутатите приеха световните вицешампиони по волейбол И депутатите приеха световните вицешампиони по волейбол
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Общество
Президентът Румен Радев връчи почетни плакети на националите по...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Политически коментари в парламента за корупционния скандал в...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Експлозия в Мюнхен: Затвориха "Октоберфест"
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Слънце за последно днес – идват дъжд, мокър сняг и силен вятър
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ