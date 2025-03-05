НОВИНИ
Five children ended up in the emergency ward in Pazardzhik after using alcohol and vapes

пет деца озоваха спешното пазарджик заради алкохол вейпове
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:07, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The hospital in Pazardzhik reported five new cases of children aged 14 to 17 being admitted to the emergency department. In the latest such case, a 16-year-old girl was admitted shortly after midnight on March 4th after consuming an unknown quantity of vodka. According to the mother, who found her daughter in an incoherent state, the girl had returned home from a party where she had been with friends. The child was admitted in a poor general condition, intoxicated, and was hospitalised in the Second Pediatric Ward for treatment.

On March 1st, shortly after 5:00 AM, a 17-year-old boy was brought to the Emergency Department by a team from the Emergency Medical Service (EMS). During a gathering with friends, he consumed over 500 ml of vodka, after which he became unwell. After undergoing tests, consultations, and receiving treatment, his parents refused hospitalisation despite the explained health risks to their child.

A few hours earlier, on February 28th, around 9:00 PM, a 14-year-old teenager was admitted to the ward. He was transported by an EMS team after crashing his scooter in the city of Pazardzhik. During transportation, he experienced two seizures. According to his own words, he was riding at around 90 km/h and lost control of the vehicle. Upon arrival at the emergency department, the child was in a satisfactory general condition, responsive but incoherent and dazed, with multiple abrasions on his body and a subcutaneous hematoma. A drug test was negative, but the child admitted to using a GIK vape about two weeks earlier and regularly consuming energy drinks, including one before the incident. The child was hospitalised for treatment in the Neurosurgery Ward and was later discharged in good health.

On February 21st, a boy and a girl, both 17 years old, were admitted to the emergency department with different types of intoxication. The girl had been regularly using tobacco products and an unknown herb, while the boy experienced severe shortness of breath and chest pain after consuming three highly caffeinated coffees and six energy drinks.

Emergency doctors once again expressed serious concern about the increasing cases of alcohol, stimulant, and other harmful substance use among adolescents. They stress that despite warnings, risky behavior among teenagers remains high and often leads to health-threatening consequences.

