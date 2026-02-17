Five Parties Likely to Enter Next Parliament, Two More Within Reach — Poll

Five parties would secure seats in Parliament, with two more having realistic chances of entering, if elections were held in mid-February, according to the latest results from the independent monthly research programme of the polling agency 'Myara'.

Support is highest for a prospective political formation linked to former President Rumen Radev, at 33.3%. It is followed by GERB–UDF with 18.9%, 'We Contunue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' at 12.7%, 'MRF - New Beginning' with 10.7%, and 'Vazrazhdane' at 6.8%.

MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) receives 3.9%, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) stands at 3.7%, and Velichie at 2.3%. Support for 'There Is Such a People' and 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' is reported at 2.1% and 1.9% respectively. The remaining votes are distributed among smaller political formations, Myara adds.

Declared voter turnout stands at 51.5%, suggesting the potential for well over three million ballots cast. Around 1.5% of those intending to vote say they would choose the option “None of the above”.

The sociologists stress that the figures are not an election forecast but a snapshot shaped by many uncertainties. Fieldwork coincided with the height of the “Petrohan” case and could only partially reflect the impact of the election of Krum Zarkov as chair of the BSP.

The data come from an independent survey within the regular research programme of 'Myara'. The survey was conducted face-to-face using tablets between 9 and 15 February 2026 among 812 adult Bulgarian citizens. The maximum standard margin of error is ±3.5 percentage points at a 50% share. One per cent of the full sample corresponds to roughly 54,000 people.