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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Flu Prevention Among Over-65s Has Increased by 300% Since 2019

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Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
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Following Free Vaccine Programme for Seniors

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Снимка: BGNES

Flu prevention in Bulgaria has risen by 300% since the launch of the national programme providing free influenza vaccines for people aged 65 and over in 2019, the Ministry of Health reported on March 19.

The data were presented during the forum “Strengthening Flu Prevention to Support Bulgaria’s Older Population” held at the French Embassy in Sofia.

Last year, the programme reached nearly 25% of the senior population, with plans to expand coverage to one-third of this age group next year.

"Thanks to the national programme, the quantity of flu vaccines imported into the country has increased 4.5-fold. The programme’s success has also improved communication about seasonal flu vaccination among other at-risk groups – including pregnant women, parents of young children, and people with chronic conditions," said Dr Kremena Parmakova, head of the Infectious Disease Surveillance Department at the Ministry of Health.

Data from the National Health Information System for the last four flu seasons show that nearly 25% of hospitalisations due to influenza and acute respiratory infections in Bulgaria involve people aged over 75.

"People aged 65 and over with both chronic heart and lung conditions face a twentyfold higher risk of death. International studies also show that mortality from flu-related lower respiratory infections is highest among those over 70, averaging 16.4 deaths per 100,000," said Prof. Ani Kevorkyan, chair of the National Immunisation Expert Committee. Earlier this year, she recommended high-dose vaccines for those over 75.

The forum also highlighted that several countries in North America, Western Europe, Australia, and Asia have already introduced high-dose influenza vaccines specifically for older adults.

This approach addresses the fact that the immune system weakens with age, reducing the effectiveness of standard vaccines. High-dose vaccines contain four times the antigen, generating a stronger and more effective immune response.

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