For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers

Border Police officers, including former and current directors, were awarded by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov for Bulgaria's successful accession to the Schengen Area as a full member.

Seventy days after Bulgaria joined the Schengen zone, eliminating land border controls to other member states, the overall review shows that the path to this space of free movement of people, without borders, was not only long but also the most challenging. This led to awards being presented to former Border Police Directors Zaharin Penov and Svetlan Kichikov, during whose tenure Bulgaria received the first positive reports for membership. Current director Anton Zlatanov was also recognised for quickly fulfilling the additional requirements set.

Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate of Border Police:

“No other country or border agency in Europe has been checked as many times, in as much detail, and with as many specifics. However, this made us stronger, smarter, and more experienced, allowing us today to proudly boast of this success and accept the praise from our Western partners, recognizing us as one of the best border police services in Europe.”

Additionally, dozens of border police officers who worked in the field along the country's borders, as well as those responsible for information exchange with neighbouring countries and EU member states, were also awarded. According to Minister Mitov, Bulgaria’s entry into th Schengen zone requires the country to continuously build upon the progress made.

Daniel Mitov, Minister of the Interior:

“As part of our government's mandate, we will gradually increase the capacity of the Border Police by 864 new officers. This measure, which both Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and I, as parliamentarians, voted for in Parliament, was proposed by GERB leader Boyko Borissov.”

Mitov added that funds have been secured to modernise the integrated border surveillance system for the green border and the radar-based monitoring system for water borders.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister:

“This is a commitment. A commitment to the fact that challenges lie ahead, and we must face them with the necessary diligence, readiness, and professionalism.”

Photo by BTA

The Prime Minister further emphasised that full membership in Schengen not only ensures free movement for people but also enhances competitiveness for businesses.

