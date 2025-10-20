Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev Attends EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev, took part in the regular monthly meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, which took place today in Luxembourg on October 20. During the meeting, ministers discussed key issues, including Russian aggression against Ukraine, EU-India-Pacific relations, the situation in the Middle East, as well as developments in Sudan, Moldova and Georgia.



On the issue of continued Russian aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also joined the discussions. Ministers reviewed recent developments and reaffirmed the European Union’s determination to continue its support for Kyiv.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, briefed participants on her visit to Kyiv and on progress regarding the EU’s commitments in the areas of security, military training, and financial assistance for Ukraine.

In his remarks, Minister Georgiev emphasised that Bulgaria consistently supports the EU’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also underlined the importance of maintaining transatlantic unity.

Bulgaria further supports the swift adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and the initiatives to establish a Special Tribunal to prosecute crimes committed in the course of the aggression.

Minister Georgiev stressed the importance of enhanced EU–NATO cooperation to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region. He noted that the new EU Black Sea Strategy offers an opportunity to implement joint projects aimed at improving regional security, stability, and connectivity.

In the context of EU–Indo-Pacific relations, ministers discussed preparations for the upcoming Fourth EU–Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, to be held in Brussels on 20–21 November 2025. Bulgaria expressed support for deeper partnerships with key countries in the region – India, Australia, Japan, and Vietnam – in the fields of security, energy, digitalisation, and sustainable development.

During the discussion on the situation in the Middle East, ministers welcomed the recently achieved ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Minister Georgiev reaffirmed that Bulgaria supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.