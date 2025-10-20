БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Възлагат на общинската фирма "Софекострой" да...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Трагедията в Бургаско: 18-годишният младеж, шофирал...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev Attends EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази
външният министър георг георгиев участва редовното заседание съвет външни работи люксембург
Снимка: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev, took part in the regular monthly meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, which took place today in Luxembourg on October 20. During the meeting, ministers discussed key issues, including Russian aggression against Ukraine, EU-India-Pacific relations, the situation in the Middle East, as well as developments in Sudan, Moldova and Georgia.

On the issue of continued Russian aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also joined the discussions. Ministers reviewed recent developments and reaffirmed the European Union’s determination to continue its support for Kyiv.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, briefed participants on her visit to Kyiv and on progress regarding the EU’s commitments in the areas of security, military training, and financial assistance for Ukraine.

In his remarks, Minister Georgiev emphasised that Bulgaria consistently supports the EU’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also underlined the importance of maintaining transatlantic unity.

Bulgaria further supports the swift adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and the initiatives to establish a Special Tribunal to prosecute crimes committed in the course of the aggression.

Minister Georgiev stressed the importance of enhanced EU–NATO cooperation to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region. He noted that the new EU Black Sea Strategy offers an opportunity to implement joint projects aimed at improving regional security, stability, and connectivity.

In the context of EU–Indo-Pacific relations, ministers discussed preparations for the upcoming Fourth EU–Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, to be held in Brussels on 20–21 November 2025. Bulgaria expressed support for deeper partnerships with key countries in the region – India, Australia, Japan, and Vietnam – in the fields of security, energy, digitalisation, and sustainable development.

During the discussion on the situation in the Middle East, ministers welcomed the recently achieved ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Minister Georgiev reaffirmed that Bulgaria supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина момчето, което беше намушкано в столичен мол
1
Почина момчето, което беше намушкано в столичен мол
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират средствата в евро
2
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират...
Сензационни отломки от миналото: Кораб на дъното пред Харманите
3
Сензационни отломки от миналото: Кораб на дъното пред Харманите
Момче на 15 години е намушкано в столичен мол, с опасност за живота е
4
Момче на 15 години е намушкано в столичен мол, с опасност за живота е
Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на реплики в "Денят започва"
5
Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на...
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
6
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
5
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
6
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest
Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest
Taxi Fares in Sofia Could Increase by Nearly 19% from January Next Year Taxi Fares in Sofia Could Increase by Nearly 19% from January Next Year
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Suspect in Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy in Shopping Centre in Sofia Has Made a Full Confession Suspect in Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy in Shopping Centre in Sofia Has Made a Full Confession
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
€280,000 for… sand? European Public Prosecutor investigates alleged mussel farm fraud near Cape Emine €280,000 for… sand? European Public Prosecutor investigates alleged mussel farm fraud near Cape Emine
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
15-Year-Old Boy Died of His Wounds after Being Stabbed in Shopping Mall in Sofia 15-Year-Old Boy Died of His Wounds after Being Stabbed in Shopping Mall in Sofia
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Municipal Company “Sofekostroy” Assigned to Handle Rubbish Collection in Lyulin and Krasno Selo Districts Municipal Company “Sofekostroy” Assigned to Handle Rubbish Collection in Lyulin and Krasno Selo Districts
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди коалиционния съвет
Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Задържаният за убийството на момче в столичен мол е криминално проявен Задържаният за убийството на момче в столичен мол е криминално проявен
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Пак дописвани преференции: Установени са нарушения при отчитането на изборите в Пазарджик Пак дописвани преференции: Установени са нарушения при отчитането на изборите в Пазарджик
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Кражбата в Лувъра: Властите издирват накитите и извършителите на грабежа Кражбата в Лувъра: Властите издирват накитите и извършителите на грабежа
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
По света
Пловдив под прицел: Европрокуратурата влезе в общината заради...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
България е готова да пусне самолета на Путин за евентуална среща с...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата с Путин: Ще успее ли Тръмп да замрази войната в Украйна?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
"Триумф на народа" - ВМРО-ДПНЕ с исторически пробив на...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ