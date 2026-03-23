БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
"Тренд": 3,1 млн. избиратели ще отидат до...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Самолет се сблъска с пожарна на летище "Ла...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Foreign Ministry Sets Up Mechanism to Counter Disinformation Ahead of Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази
Министерство на външните работи
Снимка: Archive/BTA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is establishing a temporary coordination mechanism to counter disinformation and combat hybrid threats in connection with the April 19 elections. This was announced by the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will be headed by Ambassador with special orders for resilience building Maria Spasova, and its activities will be supervised by Deputy Foreign Minister Velizar Shalamanov.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria is establishing a temporary coordination mechanism to counter disinformation and hybrid threats in the run-up to the parliamentary elections on 19 April, the ministry said on March 23.

The mechanism will be headed by Ambassador Maria Spasova, tasked with building resilience, and will be overseen by Deputy Foreign Minister Velizar Shalamanov. It will begin operating on 23 March and aims to strengthen information resilience amid expectations of increased disinformation campaigns and attempts to manipulate foreign policy narratives.

The new structure will provide a timely, structured and coordinated institutional response to hybrid threats, foreign interference and information manipulation. It will function as an internal working group, bringing together and synchronising efforts across different units within the ministry.

Its key tasks will include centralised monitoring and analysis of disinformation and foreign interference, preparing risk assessments and analytical reports for the ministry’s leadership, including in relation to organising voting abroad.

The mechanism will also coordinate institutional communication responses, plan and implement strategic communications, and work closely with international partners, as well as EU and NATO structures. Cooperation with civil society organisations and academic experts is also envisaged.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
1
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около Великден
2
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около Великден
12-годишно дете и трима възрастни пострадаха при катастрофа на пътя Велико Търново – Русе
3
12-годишно дете и трима възрастни пострадаха при катастрофа на пътя...
Кризата в Близкия изток: НАТО работи за възстановяване на корабоплаването през Ормузкия проток
4
Кризата в Близкия изток: НАТО работи за възстановяване на...
Георги Милков: Тръмп често борави с външната политика като дилър на недвижими имоти
5
Георги Милков: Тръмп често борави с външната политика като дилър на...
Реал удари Атлетико в голов спектакъл в Мадрид
6
Реал удари Атлетико в голов спектакъл в Мадрид

Най-четени

Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален скрининг
1
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален...
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на 15-годишното момче заяви пълно доверие в работата на прокуратурата
2
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
3
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
4
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
5
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток, проблемът – в електромера
6
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток,...

More from: Politics

Caretaker PM: Government Preparing Measures to Tackle Rising Prices
Caretaker PM: Government Preparing Measures to Tackle Rising Prices
Bulgaria Asks EC for Help to Combat Disinformation Ahead of Early Elections Bulgaria Asks EC for Help to Combat Disinformation Ahead of Early Elections
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Caretaker Government Refers Bulgarian Parliament’s Decision over Board of Peace Ratification Plan to Constitutional Court Caretaker Government Refers Bulgarian Parliament’s Decision over Board of Peace Ratification Plan to Constitutional Court
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Foreign Ministry Urges Bulgarians Living in Six Middle Eastern Countries to Leave 'While They Still Can' as Situation on the Verge of 'Dramatic Deterioration' Foreign Ministry Urges Bulgarians Living in Six Middle Eastern Countries to Leave 'While They Still Can' as Situation on the Verge of 'Dramatic Deterioration'
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Five Parties Set to Enter Parliament if Elections Held Now, Polls Five Parties Set to Enter Parliament if Elections Held Now, Polls
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Bulgaria Expresses Deep Concern Over Events in Lebanon, Calls for Immediate De-escalation Bulgaria Expresses Deep Concern Over Events in Lebanon, Calls for Immediate De-escalation
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия изток, ситуацията е на прага на драматично влошаване МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия изток, ситуацията е на прага на драматично влошаване
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Посрещане на бронзовата олимпийска медалистка Лора Христова (ГАЛЕРИЯ) Посрещане на бронзовата олимпийска медалистка Лора Христова (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Спорт
Тръмп замразява ударите срещу Иран за пет дни Тръмп замразява ударите срещу Иран за пет дни
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
По света
Променена ли е ситуацията на фронта в Украйна - коментар на Михайло...
Чете се за: 26:40 мин.
По света
Шофьор на бус загина при катастрофа с тир на АМ "Тракия"
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Щастлива развръзка: Откриха четирима младежи, затънали с автомобил...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Предстои да се изяснят подробностите около дейността на склада за...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ