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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Forestry Teams Helped Tackle 10 Wildfires Across Bulgaria in 24 Hours

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Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
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Staff from the Executive Forest Agency and the state forestry and hunting enterprises took part in bringing 10 wildfires under control across different parts of Bulgaria over the past 24 hours.

The fires in the areas managed by the Zlatograd, Alabak and Varna State Forestry Enterprises, as well as the blaze near the village of Malka Zhelyazna in the Teteven region, have been fully extinguished.

The fires in the areas of the Rila Monastery and Lesidren State Forestry Enterprises, as well as near the village of Gradets in the Kotel municipality, have been brought under control.

Firefighting operations are continuing in the area of the Pazardzhik State Forestry Enterprise, near Trakia Motorway. The size of the affected area and the extent of the damage will be assessed once the fire has been fully extinguished and inspections have been completed.

Trakia Motorway Wildfire: Crews Continue Monitoring to Prevent the Blaze from Spreading

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food warned that some wildfires begin in agricultural land before spreading into forest areas.

A nationwide ban on grass cutting, mechanical clearing, mulching and shrub clearance on agricultural land remains in force until 1 September.

With high temperatures forecast for the weekend, the ministry has urged the public not to light fires outdoors, not to discard cigarette ends before they are fully extinguished, and to call 112 immediately if they notice smoke or flames.



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