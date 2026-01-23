БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила":...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Тръмп: Огромен флот се насочва към Иран
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България. След 9 години на власт Румен Радев напуска президентството

Former Caretaker Deputy PM Pekanov Calls Radev’s Move into Party Politics “Bold and Meaningful”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
EN
Запази

Former caretaker Deputy Prime Minister sees need for broad public consensus and deep reforms after elections

атанас пеканов решението радев влезе партийния терен смело смислено
Снимка: БНТ

This week marked a historic moment for Bulgaria, with President Rumen Radev taking the bold and purposeful step of entering the political arena, former caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov told BNT's morning programme 'Denyat Zapochva' (The Day Begins) on January 23.

According to Pekanov, the move aligns with the positions Radev has championed for years – advocating for a more ambitious, stronger Bulgaria, free from corruption and where institutions serve the public rather than individual interests.

Pekanov indicated that Radev’s vision and that of his team will likely be unveiled in the coming days, clarifying that he is not involved in the discussions regarding the new party or its composition. “Who he will align with – that remains to be seen,” he added.

Over the past year, Pekanov noted, it has become increasingly clear that many Bulgarians want the country to take a new path. “We saw thousands of people in the protests in the squares – young, old, left, right, liberals, conservatives – all demanding that Bulgaria be different, to emerge from the lethargy of so-called stability,” he said. He argued that the country should no longer be “in the grip of an octopus controlling decisions from behind the scenes.”

Pekanov also criticised decisions made without public discussion or proper analysis, stressing that “this must end” and that “very serious reforms” are needed in the judiciary.

While his current professional commitments prevent him from engaging actively in politics, Pekanov affirmed his support for the developments. “We need reforms. We’ve heard it from the streets, from parliamentary parties, and from the President,” he said. He added: “I have always been, and will continue to be, available to help Bulgaria in any way I can, in my positions on the international stage.”

The former caretaker deputy prime minister also cited recent examples where, in his view, institutions acted without clear justification, including the arrest of a major city mayor and the “sabotaged road” case involving Andrey Gyurov. “It’s exactly the same – fabricated, completely contrived,” he said, adding that Gyurov is “clearly the most competent” among potential caretaker prime minister candidates.

Pekanov defended the work of the caretaker governments on the Recovery and Resilience Plan, noting that “the first full disbursement of the plan came under a caretaker cabinet.” In 2022, 2.7 billion leva were provided, launching key projects. He dismissed claims that “nothing was done” as untrue. “If we had never done anything before, where would those funds have come from for ministers to boast about?” he asked rhetorically.

Pekanov was particularly critical of Bulgaria’s decision to join the so-called Bpard of Peace led by US President Donald Trump. “It doesn’t just concern me – it absolutely shocks me. I could not believe it,” he said. He added that most European countries responded cautiously, requesting analysis and discussion, while Bulgaria acted “without consulting anyone.” “This is the final harakiri of the outgoing model,” Pekanov concluded, stressing that society clearly understands the motivations behind such actions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
1
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
2
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
3
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента Румен Радев се прекратяват предсрочно
4
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента Румен Радев...
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат вълната
5
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат...
Атанас Пеканов: Решението на Радев да влезе на партийния терен е смело и смислено
6
Атанас Пеканов: Решението на Радев да влезе на партийния терен е...

Най-четени

От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
1
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
2
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
3
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
4
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
5
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
6
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно

More from: Politics

Rumen Radev Leaves Presidency After Nine Years in Office
Rumen Radev Leaves Presidency After Nine Years in Office
Iliana Iotova is Bulgaria's New President Iliana Iotova is Bulgaria's New President
Чете се за: 08:40 мин.
Bulgarian Constitutional Court Approves Resignation of President Rumen Radev Bulgarian Constitutional Court Approves Resignation of President Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
The Anticipated Political Project of Outgoing President Radev – Will He Be Able to Participate in the Snap Elections, and If So, How? The Anticipated Political Project of Outgoing President Radev – Will He Be Able to Participate in the Snap Elections, and If So, How?
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approved the Use of Scanning Devices for Voting in the Upcoming Snap Elections Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approved the Use of Scanning Devices for Voting in the Upcoming Snap Elections
Чете се за: 10:30 мин.
Presidency: Trump’s Invitation for Gaza Board of Peace Received on 20 January, Claims by Foreign Minister ‘Inaccurate’ Presidency: Trump’s Invitation for Gaza Board of Peace Received on 20 January, Claims by Foreign Minister ‘Inaccurate’
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат вълната
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Започват преговори между САЩ, Русия и Украйна в Абу Даби Започват преговори между САЩ, Русия и Украйна в Абу Даби
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
МВнР предупреждава за силни снежни бури в САЩ, затварят много летища
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
При три неуспешни опита: Нов провал с кворума в НС за промените в...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ