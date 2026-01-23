Former Caretaker Deputy PM Pekanov Calls Radev’s Move into Party Politics “Bold and Meaningful”

This week marked a historic moment for Bulgaria, with President Rumen Radev taking the bold and purposeful step of entering the political arena, former caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov told BNT's morning programme 'Denyat Zapochva' (The Day Begins) on January 23.

According to Pekanov, the move aligns with the positions Radev has championed for years – advocating for a more ambitious, stronger Bulgaria, free from corruption and where institutions serve the public rather than individual interests.

Pekanov indicated that Radev’s vision and that of his team will likely be unveiled in the coming days, clarifying that he is not involved in the discussions regarding the new party or its composition. “Who he will align with – that remains to be seen,” he added.

Over the past year, Pekanov noted, it has become increasingly clear that many Bulgarians want the country to take a new path. “We saw thousands of people in the protests in the squares – young, old, left, right, liberals, conservatives – all demanding that Bulgaria be different, to emerge from the lethargy of so-called stability,” he said. He argued that the country should no longer be “in the grip of an octopus controlling decisions from behind the scenes.”

Pekanov also criticised decisions made without public discussion or proper analysis, stressing that “this must end” and that “very serious reforms” are needed in the judiciary.

While his current professional commitments prevent him from engaging actively in politics, Pekanov affirmed his support for the developments. “We need reforms. We’ve heard it from the streets, from parliamentary parties, and from the President,” he said. He added: “I have always been, and will continue to be, available to help Bulgaria in any way I can, in my positions on the international stage.”

The former caretaker deputy prime minister also cited recent examples where, in his view, institutions acted without clear justification, including the arrest of a major city mayor and the “sabotaged road” case involving Andrey Gyurov. “It’s exactly the same – fabricated, completely contrived,” he said, adding that Gyurov is “clearly the most competent” among potential caretaker prime minister candidates.

Pekanov defended the work of the caretaker governments on the Recovery and Resilience Plan, noting that “the first full disbursement of the plan came under a caretaker cabinet.” In 2022, 2.7 billion leva were provided, launching key projects. He dismissed claims that “nothing was done” as untrue. “If we had never done anything before, where would those funds have come from for ministers to boast about?” he asked rhetorically.

Pekanov was particularly critical of Bulgaria’s decision to join the so-called Bpard of Peace led by US President Donald Trump. “It doesn’t just concern me – it absolutely shocks me. I could not believe it,” he said. He added that most European countries responded cautiously, requesting analysis and discussion, while Bulgaria acted “without consulting anyone.” “This is the final harakiri of the outgoing model,” Pekanov concluded, stressing that society clearly understands the motivations behind such actions.