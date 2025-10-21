БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Никола Саркози влезе в затвора: Ще излежава 5-годишна...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Нападнаха бивш зам. градски прокурор на София, в...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
12-годишен ученик е намушкан в столично училище
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Президентът Радев: Управляващите са в парализа
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си,...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
СДВР ще настоява за поставяне на металдетектори в моловете
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
Стабилен ли е кабинетът - Съветът за съвместно управление...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Former Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Was Attacked and Is In Intensive Care

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
EN
Запази

Masked man hit Ivo Iliev with a hammer

бившият зам градски прокурор софия иво илиев бил нападнат

Former Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Ivo Iliev has been attacked, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to BNT News.

According to BNT sources, the attack occurred last night in the underground car park of the residential building where Iliev lives. A masked man reportedly struck him with a hammer before fleeing. Iliev was transported to hospital by private means, and an emergency medical team was called to the scene.

He is currently in intensive care at a major private hospital in Sofia. His condition is stable.

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office was informed of the incident by the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR), though investigative materials have not yet been formally reported. A pre-trial investigation for attempted murder has been initiated.

Security camera footage from the area has been seized in an effort to identify the attacker.

Iliev, who served as Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia, left the post earlier this summer at his own request, following the retirement of then–City Prosecutor Iliyana Ilieva, as he had been part of her team. The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is currently led by an acting head, with a selection procedure for a new permanent appointment under way at the Supreme Judicial Council.

As Deputy City Prosecutor, Iliev oversaw the criminal division, coordinating investigations into murders, attempted murders, rapes, sexual assaults, armed robberies, and other major violent crimes — including the investigation into the murder of Martin “the Notary” and several other high-profile cases.

At present, there is no information indicating a connection between the attack and any of the cases Iliev worked on. In recent years, Iliev had spoken regularly to the media, was not under personal protection, and according to BNT’s information, had not received any threats.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
1
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон
2
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се...
Близки на убитото момче в столичен мол протестираха пред СДВР
3
Близки на убитото момче в столичен мол протестираха пред СДВР
12-годишен ученик е намушкан в столично училище
4
12-годишен ученик е намушкан в столично училище
Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
5
Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Испания предлага на ЕС: Да се прекрати смяната на часовото време от 2026 г.
6
Испания предлага на ЕС: Да се прекрати смяната на часовото време от...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
4
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
5
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Bulgaria

Triple Murder in Lyulyakovo: 25-Year-Old Man Shoots Relatives and Sets House on Fire
Triple Murder in Lyulyakovo: 25-Year-Old Man Shoots Relatives and Sets House on Fire
12-Year-Old Student Was Stabbed with a Knife at a School in Sofia 12-Year-Old Student Was Stabbed with a Knife at a School in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Is Climate the Only Cause of Natural Disasters? Is Climate the Only Cause of Natural Disasters?
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
“You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions “You Are Not Alone”: Bulgaria's Revenue Agency and Customs Launch Campaign to Combat Addictions
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.

Водещи новини

МВР може да осигури присъствие в моловете, за да гарантира обществената сигурност
МВР може да осигури присъствие в моловете, за да гарантира...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Тройното убийство в Бургаско: Бягство в гората, стар конфликт и психични проблеми - каква е хронологията Тройното убийство в Бургаско: Бягство в гората, стар конфликт и психични проблеми - каква е хронологията
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Наръганото 12-годишно момче е изписано от "Пирогов", ще се лекува вкъщи Наръганото 12-годишно момче е изписано от "Пирогов", ще се лекува вкъщи
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Семейството на нападнатия с чук прокурор Иво Илиев вече е с охрана Семейството на нападнатия с чук прокурор Иво Илиев вече е с охрана
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев: Управляващите са в парализа
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Киселова: Спорните въпроси трябва да се решават на Съвета за...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Никола Саркози влезе в затвора: Ще излежава 5-годишна присъда
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Висоти и падения – така описа Газа дясната ръка на Тръмп
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ