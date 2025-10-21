Former Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Was Attacked and Is In Intensive Care

Former Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Ivo Iliev has been attacked, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to BNT News.

According to BNT sources, the attack occurred last night in the underground car park of the residential building where Iliev lives. A masked man reportedly struck him with a hammer before fleeing. Iliev was transported to hospital by private means, and an emergency medical team was called to the scene.

He is currently in intensive care at a major private hospital in Sofia. His condition is stable.

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office was informed of the incident by the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR), though investigative materials have not yet been formally reported. A pre-trial investigation for attempted murder has been initiated.

Security camera footage from the area has been seized in an effort to identify the attacker.

Iliev, who served as Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia, left the post earlier this summer at his own request, following the retirement of then–City Prosecutor Iliyana Ilieva, as he had been part of her team. The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is currently led by an acting head, with a selection procedure for a new permanent appointment under way at the Supreme Judicial Council.

As Deputy City Prosecutor, Iliev oversaw the criminal division, coordinating investigations into murders, attempted murders, rapes, sexual assaults, armed robberies, and other major violent crimes — including the investigation into the murder of Martin “the Notary” and several other high-profile cases.

At present, there is no information indicating a connection between the attack and any of the cases Iliev worked on. In recent years, Iliev had spoken regularly to the media, was not under personal protection, and according to BNT’s information, had not received any threats.