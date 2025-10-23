Former Deputy Mayor of Sofia Nikola Barbutov Remains in Custody

Former deputy mayor of Sofia Nikola Barbutov will remain in detention, the court has ruled.

Judges concluded that the grounds for the charges have not been weakened, but rather reinforced by newly gathered evidence.

Yesterday, prosecutors submitted new materials to the court, including expert analyses of chat messages extracted from the defendants’ mobile phones.

According to the court, these conversations included discussions about press briefings held by the mayors of the “Lyulin” and “Mladost” districts, as well as concerns that Barbutov might face criminal charges following those events.

This, the appellate judges said, provided sufficient basis to maintain the assumption that Barbutov committed the corruption offences he is accused of, an assumption now supported by additional evidence.

The court further ruled that the risk of Barbutov committing a new offence if released remains significant.