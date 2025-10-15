Four Arrested for Money Laundering Linked to Sports Betting

Four people have been arrested in connection with cross-border money laundering related to sports events included in national and international calendars of the respective federations, as well as the associated betting activities. This was announced by Prosecutor Angel Kanev at a briefing held by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, the National Investigation Service, and the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime on October 15. The arrests were carried out pursuant to European investigation and arrest warrants issued by French authorities, in connection with an investigation into an organised criminal group involved in corruption, money laundering, and manipulation of sports event results.

The detainees are Bulgarian citizens, some of whom hold additional citizenships. Searches and seizures were conducted at several addresses, Prosecutor Kanev explained. He added that the arrested individuals are not at the lowest level of the criminal network, which involves multiple participants.

Within the next 72 hours, the prosecution will submit requests to the court for the permanent detention of the four individuals, who are also accused in France, he stated.

The criminal activities in question span a period of several years, added investigator Marian Marinov.

Source: BTA