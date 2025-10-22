Four Arrested in Sofia for Drug Production and Distribution, Nearly Seven Kilogrammes of Narcotics Seized

Sofia police have detained three men and one woman for the production and distribution of narcotics during an operation conducted on 20 October, the Ministry of Interior announced on October 22. Nearly seven kilogrammes of various drugs were seized.

A 39-year-old man was arrested outside his home in the Manastirski Livadi residential district. A search of the property uncovered two rooms equipped with a fully functioning ventilation, heating, and lighting system. Officers found and confiscated cannabis plants, containers with fertilisers and growth stimulants, hygrometers, thermometers, and boxes containing dried plant material.

Shortly afterwards, police detained three dealers — a 37-year-old woman with prior convictions, a 32-year-old man with a criminal record, and another 32-year-old man previously unknown to law enforcement — in the Belite Brezi district. During the search of their apartment, authorities seized a box containing white powder and pressed blocks, five bags of crystalline substance, three vacuum-sealed bags of dried plant material, a notebook with records of their illegal dealings, and 5,800 leva in cash.

Forensic analysis revealed the seized drugs to include more than 5.5 kg of cannabis, 350 g of marijuana, 750 g of amphetamine, 62 g of methamphetamine, 3 g of hashish, 73 ecstasy tablets, 141 Xanax tablets, and 52 hallucinogenic mushrooms.

All four suspects have been charged.

Earlier today, the Prosecutor’s Office reported a rise in the number of arrests and investigations related to the production, processing, possession, and distribution of narcotics in September compared with August this year.