Four People Died After Car Accident near Pleven

Four people were killed in a serious road accident near Pleven (Northern Bulgaria) last night, Diana Ilieva-Stoyanova, spokesperson for the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office, said on October 9.

The emergency call reporting the crash on the road between Pleven and the village of Yasen was received at around 10.55pm. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, with the first investigative step being an inspection of the scene, which is still under way, Prosecutor Ilieva-Stoyanova added.

Initial findings indicate that an Opel car driven by a 20-year-old man was travelling from Pleven towards Yasen when it crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a BMW travelling in the opposite direction.

The victims were the 18-year-old driver of the BMW and his 21-year-old front-seat passenger. Two passengers in the Opel also died: a 20-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and a 20-year-old man in the back seat. The Opel driver was taken to a hospital in Pleven for treatment.

'Dr Georgi Stranski' Hospital said the injured man had been admitted to its neurosurgery clinic and was in a stable condition.

Soure: BTA