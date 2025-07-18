Four People in Hospital after a Serious Crash near Shumen (PHOTOS)

Two men and two girls aged 14 and 15 have been hospitalised in Shumen (Northern Bulgaria) following a serious car accident this afternoon near the town of Smyadovo, the police said on July 18.

The crash occurred between a car with Burgas registration, driven by a 36-year-old man from the village of Salmanovo (Shumen district), travelling in the direction of Karnobat, and a vehicle with foreign registration, driven by a foreign national heading toward Shumen. The foreign-registered vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the car moving in that lane.

All four injured — the 36-year-old man and the two teenage girls from the Burgas-registered vehicle, as well as the foreign driver — were transported to Shumen’s general hospital (MBAL Shumen).

The foreign driver was tested for alcohol and drugs; both tests returned negative. A blood sample will be taken from the Bulgarian driver for chemical analysis.

A police investigation is ongoing at the scene. The Shumen–Karnobat road is temporarily closed between the villages of Ivanski and Kalnovo. There is a detour route, police said.