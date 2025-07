On July 8 from 1:00 PM, the Sofia Municipality will supply free-of-charge drinking water to the members of the public in response to the high summer temperatures.

The water will be available at three distribution points:

St. Nedelya Square

In front of the National Palace of Culture (at the flagpoles)

The underpass near Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

Distribution will continue until supplies are exhausted.

Water was also distributed earlier today, July 7, as part of an initiative organised by the Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities Department and the Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate.