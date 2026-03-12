БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Fuel Price Compensation to Cost State €30 Million

The image is illustrative

The caretaker government in Bulgaria is preparing a package of measures to support the most vulnerable households and part of the business sector in response to rising fuel prices. The state plans to provide direct financial assistance to affected households, while businesses may benefit from a postponement of a planned increase in road toll charges.

Under the proposal, the government will provide targeted support to low-income households hit hardest by the surge in fuel prices.

Andrey Gyurov, caretaker Prime Minister, said:
“We will propose direct assistance that can reach Bulgarian citizens as quickly as possible, paid directly into the bank accounts of those who meet certain income criteria.”

The exact income threshold for eligibility has not yet been determined.

Georgi Klisurski, caretaker Minister of Finance, said:
“Through a defined maximum income criterion we will determine the group of people who will be eligible to receive this assistance.”

Payments are expected to be made at the end of the month if fuel prices continue to rise.

Gyurov stressed that the mechanism is designed to deliver support quickly and directly to citizens without distorting market dynamics.

“It is very important that the mechanism we use ensures these payments reach Bulgarian citizens as quickly as possible. That is why they are direct payments, so recipients will receive the money straight into their bank accounts. If price pressures continue this month, this measure will be activated.”

To prevent speculation, the National Revenue Agency of Bulgaria will continue monitoring retail mark-ups at petrol stations.

Andrey Gyurov, the caretaker Prime Minister, said:

“Through the mechanism of direct support for the most vulnerable citizens, combined with margin control based on data from the National Revenue Agency of Bulgaria, we will ensure that there is no speculative increase in prices, allowing both Bulgarian citizens and businesses to remain confident. Another goal of this measure is to avoid interfering with market mechanisms, which could otherwise create uncertainty or fuel shortages.”

To support businesses, the cabinet plans to postpone the introduction of the carbon dioxide component in the road toll system, which was scheduled to take effect on 1 April.

Irina Shtonova, caretaker Minister of Economy, said:
“For businesses, predictability is key. At present, prices are changing daily. We are in constant dialogue with them, and mechanisms already exist through which they can be compensated.”

Addressing political criticism over fuel prices, caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov added:
“It is very kind of certain political parties and groups to try to influence the government’s work and dictate what should be done. My recommendation would be that they focus on legislative measures instead.”

Approximately €30 million will be allocated from the state budget to implement the planned measures, with part of the funding coming from value-added tax revenues.

