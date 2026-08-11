Further Drop in the Danube's Water Level; a Ship Ran Aground near Lom

The level of the Danube continues to fall. At Ruse, it was measured at 114 centimetres below the reference zero, a further three-centimetre drop over the previous 24 hours.

In the Bulgarian stretch of the river, most water gauges recorded falls of between 1 and 3cm, while the level at Oryahovo remained unchanged.

According to the River Supervision Directorate, a vessel has run aground in the Lom area, but for the time being it is not obstructing navigation.

The hydrological situation remains difficult, and all restrictions on vessel draught remain in force along the entire Bulgarian stretch of the river, according to the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River.

Photos: BTA