GERB Leader Borissov: Bulgaria Needs Predictable Governance and Clear Foreign Policy Direction

Bulgaria needs predictable governance and a clear foreign policy direction. In a dynamic international environment, the country should play an active role in shaping European decisions, GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote in a Facebook post on February 12 following a meeting with Her Excellency Marie Dumoulin, France’s Ambassador to Bulgaria.

Among the topics discussed were European security and the need for closer coordination between EU member states in response to emerging challenges, including the war near Europe’s borders, hybrid threats and pressure on the EU’s external frontiers.