GERB Leader Borissov: Bulgaria Needs Predictable Governance and Clear Foreign Policy Direction

Bulgaria needs predictable governance and a clear foreign policy direction. In a dynamic international environment, the country should play an active role in shaping European decisions, GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote in a Facebook post on February 12 following a meeting with Her Excellency Marie Dumoulin, France’s Ambassador to Bulgaria.
Among the topics discussed were European security and the need for closer coordination between EU member states in response to emerging challenges, including the war near Europe’s borders, hybrid threats and pressure on the EU’s external frontiers.
“Energy independence and the strategic role of nuclear power are guarantees of stability, competitiveness and a low-carbon future. Bulgaria should use its potential for the long-term development of common European policies in this field.
Bulgaria and France traditionally enjoy excellent bilateral relations. We continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries, founded on trust, active political dialogue and deepened economic, cultural and educational cooperation,” Mr Borissov wrote.