Девет души са пострадали при катастрофа между бус и спрял...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: И втората проба на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Обилни валежи в област Ямбол се очакват в следващите два...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Тестват Националната система за ранно предупреждение и...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Immediate Closure of the 'Road Transport Administration' Agency Amid Corruption Scandal

Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
бойко борисов предлага незабавно закрие автомобилна администрация
Снимка: BTA

“My proposal is to shut down this agency immediately,” said GERB leader Boyko Borissov in the corridors of Parliament on October 1, commenting on the case of two officials from the Executive Agency “Road Transport Administration", charged with demanding and taking bribes from the truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia on 28 September.

Asked whether body cameras should be introduced for agency staff, Borissov replied: “Even if you put body cameras on them, it makes no difference.” He suggested that part of the agency’s activities could be transferred to the Traffic Police, while the toll system could oversee checks on overloaded lorries and trucks.

    “And at the end of the toll system, there should be one traffic policeman to make them pay their fines. Otherwise, you can even put them in overalls,” Borissov added sarcastically.

Responding to questions about budget proposals made by “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria,” Borissov said he was unaware of their specifics. “Years ago it was clear: the debt reached 18 billion BGN, they were borrowing 500 million BGN a week,” he commented.

Asked whether there was a risk of tax increases and the deficit exceeding 3%, Borissov noted that there was still time before the first euro-denominated budget is submitted to Parliament. He expressed hope that the revenue agencies would cope.

According to Borissov, the government should focus on two key issues: water and prices. “Everything else is empty talk,” he remarked. As for the opposition’s criticism that the consumer price website is not functioning properly, Borissov said: “That is not a question for me.”

Source: BTA

