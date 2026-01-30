GERB Leader Boyko Borissov to Attend European People’s Party Summit in Zagreb

GERB leader Boyko Borissov will take part in the European People’s Party (EPP) Summit, which will be held on 30 and 31 January 2026 in Zagreb, Croatia, ahead of key decisions on the future of the European Union.

The summit will bring together leaders of parties from Europe’s largest political family at a time of growing geopolitical challenges, a deepening demographic crisis and the need for clear political leadership and a long-term vision for the development of the EU. Discussions will focus on the future architecture of the European Union, the EPP’s strategic priorities and the party’s work programme for 2026.

During the forum, Mr Borissov will hold bilateral meetings with a number of European leaders. Talks will centre on Europe’s security and stability, the role of the European Union in a rapidly changing international environment, economic resilience, migration and demographic policies, as well as the coordination of shared European priorities.

Mr Borissov’s participation in the EPP Summit in Zagreb underlines GERB’s active role in European political dialogue and its commitment to promoting stable, pragmatic and long-term solutions for the future of the European Union.