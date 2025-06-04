БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп и Путин са разговаряли по телефона
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас":...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Шофьорът, убил 12-годишната Сияна в катастрофа, иска...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Публикуваха верните отговори от външното оценяване на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Депутатите отхвърлиха ветото на президента Радев върху...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Премиерът Росен Желязков: Нашите задачи са да направим...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Establishes Coordination and Oversight Mechanism for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
EN
Запази
две споразумения световната банка бяха подписани министерския съвет

The government is establishing a Coordination Mechanism for Monitoring and Control in connection with Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, as an additional safeguard to ensure a smooth transition to the single European currency. This was announced by the press office of the Council of Ministers on June 4.

The mechanism will establish a framework for enhanced and more effective coordination between the government and the relevant supervisory and regulatory authorities overseeing the euro adoption process. The goals include improving implementation, ensuring effective price monitoring before and after the euro’s introduction, and increasing public awareness of the transition.

In addition, the mechanism aims to enable the timely identification of potential unfair commercial practices — such as incorrect currency conversions from leva to euros or unjustified price increases for goods and services — and to ensure the application of legal sanctions against offenders.

The mechanism will be headed by the Prime Minister and will include the Ministers of Finance, Interior, and Economy and Industry, as well as the heads of the Bulgarian National Bank, the State Agency for National Security, the Commission for Consumer Protection, the National Revenue Agency, and the Customs Agency. The Prime Minister, in their role as head of the mechanism, may also invite the heads of the National Statistical Institute and the Commission on Protection of Competition, along with representatives of other relevant institutions if needed. Deputy Prime Ministers may also take part in meetings.

The Council of Ministers has also approved a draft memorandum of cooperation with employer organizations, trade unions, and industry associations concerning consumer protection during the euro adoption process. The memorandum aims to prevent unfair commercial practices and unjustified price increases during the transition. Its goal is to establish a sustainable framework for partnership, cooperation, and coordinated action during the preparation and implementation of euro adoption in Bulgaria — all in the interest of economic stability, predictability, and public trust.

Signing the memorandum will reflect a spirit of goodwill and cooperative partnership between stakeholders, aimed at strengthening public confidence in the transition to the euro and encouraging the adoption of good business practices, the government’s press office stated.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
1
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
2
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
3
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
Протестът в София срещу въвеждането на еврото в СНИМКИ
4
Протестът в София срещу въвеждането на еврото в СНИМКИ
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК и ЕЦБ
5
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК и ЕЦБ
Кирил Петков: Браво, че отиваме в еврозоната, не е браво, че Русе - Бяла струва 3 милиарда
6
Кирил Петков: Браво, че отиваме в еврозоната, не е браво, че Русе -...

Най-четени

Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
1
Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
2
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
3
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
4
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
5
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
6
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България

More from: Politics

Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW)
Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW)
PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Another Step Forward on Bulgaria’s Path to the Euro PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Another Step Forward on Bulgaria’s Path to the Euro
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Parliament Rejected President Radev’s Veto on Amendments to Renewable Energy Act Parliament Rejected President Radev’s Veto on Amendments to Renewable Energy Act
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Our Task is to Ensure that the Process of Introducing the Euro is Smooth PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Our Task is to Ensure that the Process of Introducing the Euro is Smooth
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
"No Plan B": Lawmakers Unite Around Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia’s EU Integration "No Plan B": Lawmakers Unite Around Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia’s EU Integration
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас": Държавата ще осигури плавно и сигурно преминаване към еврото
Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас": Държавата ще...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
България е готова за еврото от 1 януари 2026 г. (ОБЗОР) България е готова за еврото от 1 януари 2026 г. (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
По света
Срещу катастрофите: Масови проверки на камиони и автобуси на АМ "Тракия" край Пловдив Срещу катастрофите: Масови проверки на камиони и автобуси на АМ "Тракия" край Пловдив
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
България и еврото: Политическите коментари след положителните конвергентни доклади от Брюксел (ОБЗОР) България и еврото: Политическите коментари след положителните конвергентни доклади от Брюксел (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 08:45 мин.
У нас
Какво предстои след положителната оценка от конвергентните доклади...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
В защита на лева: Протест съпроводи обявяването на докладите за...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
България и еврото
ГДБОП разкри случай на изнудване на бизнесмен
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Шофьорът, убил 12-годишната Сияна в катастрофа, иска по-лека мярка...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ