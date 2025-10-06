БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Government Proposes the Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise to €620.20 from 1 January

Businesses are against the 12.6% increase, and unions say it is even too small

увеличи 136 лева минималната заплата

From 1 January, Bulgaria’s minimum monthly wage is proposed to increase to €620.20, equivalent to 1,213 leva.

The proposal, put forward by the Council of Ministers, was discussed today, October 6, at a Tripartite Council meeting with representatives of employers and trade unions.

Businesses oppose the 12.6% increase, while trade unions argue that the rise is insufficient.

During the meeting, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov stated that even after the planned increase, Bulgaria will continue to have the lowest labour remuneration in the entire European Union.

