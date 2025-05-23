БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп иска да наложи 50% мито върху вноса от ЕС
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Hail Suppression Agency Is in Full Readiness Due to Anticipated Severe Rainfall Conditions

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази
борба градушките пълна готовност заради очакваната усложнена метеорологична обстановка
Снимка: илюстративна

The Bulgarian hail suppression agency is on full readiness to treat hail clouds to protect agricultural areas amid the expected adverse weather conditions in the country during the upcoming weekend.

    The agency has the necessary number of rockets for effective protective operations across all active impact zones in the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Haskovo. The northern central and northeastern parts of Bulgaria are protected using aircraft-based methods. Currently, three aircraft are on standby to treat hail-prone clouds in these areas.

    The agency’s staff monitor real-time data from the radar system designed for early detection of potentially dangerous cloud cells.

    Any citizen can monitor this information on the Agency's website in real time. The data is broadcast from an altitude of 2500 m - https://www.weathermod-bg.eu/index.php.

    Regarding the hailstorm that occurred within the last 24 hours near Sevlievo, the agency reports that a hail-prone cell was identified north of Mount Botev, and the patrolling aircraft has been directed there for treatment. Several consecutive treatments have been timely carried out along the southern border of the protected territory, using 162 pyrotechnic cartridges. Due to the formation of new cells south of the main one and their close proximity to activated polygons of the Regional Anti-Hail Protection Directorate in the village of Tazha, continuation of treatment became impossible.

    Zagora, Sliven, and Haskovo. A total of 26 cloud cells were treated and 524 rockets were fired from the command centers in southern Bulgaria. From the command centers in northern Bulgaria, one cloud cell was treated with 10 rockets fired. Aircraft-based anti-hail protection was carried out over the regions of Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Targovishte. Using two aircraft, five hail-prone cells were treated, employing 36 rocket sticks and 344 spools.

    Since the start of the active anti-hail protection season, which began on April 15, a total of 65 interventions have been conducted nationwide. So far, 267 hail-prone clouds have been treated, and 4,558 rockets have been fired—2,629 in southern Bulgaria and 1,929 in northern Bulgaria, according to the hail suppression agency,

    Source: BTA

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
    1
    Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
    "БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
    2
    "БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
    Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
    3
    Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
    Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
    4
    Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
    В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с присадено сърце
    5
    В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с...
    Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за езически
    6
    Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за...

    Най-четени

    Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
    1
    Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
    Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
    2
    Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
    Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
    3
    Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
    Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
    4
    Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
    На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у нас
    5
    На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у...
    Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
    6
    Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia
    Foreign Ministry: The Case against Ljupcho Georgievski is a Landmark for the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia
    Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Presents Pope Leo XIV with a Specially Crafted Omophorion Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Presents Pope Leo XIV with a Specially Crafted Omophorion
    Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
    In Support of Sick Children: Charity Exhibition at the Parliament In Support of Sick Children: Charity Exhibition at the Parliament
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
    Police in Lovech Uncover Cannabis Greenhouse Near the Village of Leshnitsa Police in Lovech Uncover Cannabis Greenhouse Near the Village of Leshnitsa
    Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
    Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway Leaves One Dead Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway Leaves One Dead
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
    91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Son-in-Law Near Pomorie 91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Son-in-Law Near Pomorie
    Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова за референдума за еврото
    Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова за...
    Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
    У нас
    Без синя и зелена зона в София през трите почивни дни Без синя и зелена зона в София през трите почивни дни
    Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
    У нас
    Тръмп иска да наложи 50% мито върху вноса от ЕС Тръмп иска да наложи 50% мито върху вноса от ЕС
    Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
    По света
    Презастрояването в София на прицел: Новият главен архитект ще ревизира стотици проекти за закононарушения Презастрояването в София на прицел: Новият главен архитект ще ревизира стотици проекти за закононарушения
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    У нас
    Просветното министерство предлага забрана за телефоните в училище
    Чете се за: 09:40 мин.
    Образование
    Историческа аудиенция: Какво си казаха премиерът и папата във...
    Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
    По света
    Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
    Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
    У нас
    Българският виртуален инфлуенсър Ахинора дебютира в Европарламента
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    Европа
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ