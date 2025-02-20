НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

Health Minister bans export of certain medicines

Силви Кирилов
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:18, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov, on February 20 issued an order prohibiting the export of certain medicines, the Ministry of Health said on its website.

These are ten medicinal products from the A10A group "Insulins and analogues," two medicinal products from the A10BK group "Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors," two medicinal products from the J01 group "Antibacterial medicinal products for systemic use," and one medicinal product from the J06BD group "Antiviral monoclonal antibodies."

These products were selected after analysing the availability of medicines for diabetes treatment, antibiotics, and medicines for premature infants. Information was requested from the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA), Regional Health Inspectorates (RHI), and marketing authorization holders (MAHs) regarding the quantities delivered and available for the listed medicinal products.

Based on the received data, a list of medicinal products that will be prohibited for export has been compiled, effective from February 21 until March 24.

The purpose of the order is to ensure sufficient quantities of these medicinal products for the needs of Bulgarian patients, protect their health, and guarantee the continuity of their medical therapy.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
17:24, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
17:12, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
17:01, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
16:29, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
16:13, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
15:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
14:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 "Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
14:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
21:38, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
21:00, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
 Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
20:05, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
 Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
18:33, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
More from: Health
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Топ 24
Най-четени
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза", за да не изгуби страната си
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза",...
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за наркоразпространение и иззе 5 кг кокаин
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за...
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година, опростили му 10 години
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година,...
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора", евакуирани са жителите на високите етажи
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора",...
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Масирана съвместна проверка на БАБХ, НАП и КЗП в хранителните магазини
Масирана съвместна проверка на БАБХ, НАП и КЗП в хранителните магазини
Столичната община търси нов главен архитект
Столичната община търси нов главен архитект