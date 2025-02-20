Health Minister bans export of certain medicines

The Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov, on February 20 issued an order prohibiting the export of certain medicines, the Ministry of Health said on its website.

These are ten medicinal products from the A10A group "Insulins and analogues," two medicinal products from the A10BK group "Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors," two medicinal products from the J01 group "Antibacterial medicinal products for systemic use," and one medicinal product from the J06BD group "Antiviral monoclonal antibodies."

These products were selected after analysing the availability of medicines for diabetes treatment, antibiotics, and medicines for premature infants. Information was requested from the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA), Regional Health Inspectorates (RHI), and marketing authorization holders (MAHs) regarding the quantities delivered and available for the listed medicinal products.

Based on the received data, a list of medicinal products that will be prohibited for export has been compiled, effective from February 21 until March 24.

The purpose of the order is to ensure sufficient quantities of these medicinal products for the needs of Bulgarian patients, protect their health, and guarantee the continuity of their medical therapy.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News