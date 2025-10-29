БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Heating in Sofia Expected to Be Turned On around 5–7 November

This is what the Director of TPP-Sofia Petar Petrov said at today's meeting of the Energy Committee in the National Assembly

парното софия вероятно пуснато около ноември

District heating in Sofia is expected to be switched on around 5–7 November, said Petar Petrov, Director of Sofia district heating, during a meeting of the parliamentary Energy Committee on October 29.

According to him, current weather forecasts suggest that during this period the conditions will be met for an average daily temperature of 12 degrees Celsius and a sustained drop in temperatures. “If the weather turns colder earlier, heating will start sooner; if it gets warmer, it will be later,” Petrov explained.

He noted that there have already been several consecutive days with average daily temperatures below 12 degrees, but this has not yet indicated a long-term cold weather trend, which is why heating has not been switched on.

Petrov assured MPs that Sofia district heating is fully prepared to operate throughout the winter. Regarding the ongoing repair works in the Druzhba district, he said the goal is to complete them by November so that heating supply can be fully restored.

Source: BTA

***

According to the law, the heating season starts when there are three consecutive days of daily average temperature of less than + 12 degrees per Celsius and a forecast for long-term cold weather.

